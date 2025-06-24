Southern Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 90,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 278,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.60.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.