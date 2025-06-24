Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Holdings Raised by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,028,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,284,000 after acquiring an additional 403,283 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,053,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,103,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

