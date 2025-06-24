Southern Capital Advisors LLC Invests $556,000 in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 143,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 1.0%

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $117.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $92.83 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.05.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

