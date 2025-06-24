Top Growth Stocks To Research – June 21st

Circle Internet Group, Welltower, and BlackRock are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow their revenues and earnings at an above-average rate compared to the broader market. Investors buy growth stocks hoping that the company’s rapid expansion will translate into capital appreciation, even if the companies reinvest most of their profits rather than paying dividends. These stocks often carry higher valuations and greater volatility, reflecting the market’s optimism about future performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL traded up $42.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.97. 91,500,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,638,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -19,122.02. Circle Internet Group has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $248.88.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $151.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,336,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,791. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.82. The company has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $158.55.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $4.92 on Friday, hitting $974.60. The stock had a trading volume of 855,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,307. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $948.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $970.38. The company has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,084.22.

