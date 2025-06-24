Spirepoint Private Client LLC Purchases 60,314 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 214.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,314 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.2% of Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 68,564 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,101,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 59,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

