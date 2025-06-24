Spirepoint Private Client LLC Acquires New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 112,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Tyson Foods by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $3,408,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,454,000 after acquiring an additional 427,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

