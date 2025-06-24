Spirepoint Private Client LLC Purchases 1,146 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $72.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.