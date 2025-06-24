Best Agriculture Stocks To Watch Now – June 21st

Corteva, Deere & Company, CNH Industrial, Chubb, Apollo Global Management, Steel Dynamics, and Norfolk Southern are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural goods and services. This sector includes firms that operate farms, manufacture farm equipment, develop agrochemicals and seeds, or handle food processing and distribution. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to trends in global food demand, commodity prices, and advances in farming technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,522,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.89. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE traded down $4.32 on Friday, hitting $520.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $495.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.56. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

CNH Industrial (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

NYSE:CNH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.81. 55,573,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,967,320. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 11.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

NYSE:CB traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.61. 2,389,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,447. The stock has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.89 and a 200 day moving average of $281.59.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,569,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.31 and its 200-day moving average is $147.35.

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

STLD traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,349,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,771. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day moving average is $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NSC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.17. 1,849,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.36. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $277.60.

