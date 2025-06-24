Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.92 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

