Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Position Decreased by Investment Planning Advisors Inc.

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

FBND stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

