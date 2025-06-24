Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s 10th Largest Position

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,682 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 170,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, HMV Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

