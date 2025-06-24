Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $404,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Fermium Researc upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE LYB opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $100.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.14%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

