Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Lifted by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.88. The company has a market cap of $250.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

