Reviewing Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) and Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) and Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pagaya Technologies and Circle Internet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78 Circle Internet Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.39%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Circle Internet Group.

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Circle Internet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -34.57% 9.28% 3.51% Circle Internet Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Circle Internet Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $1.03 billion 1.37 -$401.41 million ($5.07) -3.70 Circle Internet Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -20,764.98

Circle Internet Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Circle Internet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pagaya Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats Circle Internet Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Circle Internet Group

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications. Since inception, we have relentlessly pursued our mission and vision, building fundamental technology for the internet financial system. We have forged paths toward mainstream acceptance through persistent and active engagement with policymakers and regulators globally, and have seen institutional and consumer knowledge and acceptance of internet-native financial assets approach critical mass. Large and influential players in the incumbent financial services system are increasingly embracing digital assets broadly and stablecoins specifically. Circle’s innovative products reach tens of millions of end-users, power thousands of businesses, and, as of March 31, 2025, USDC has been used for more than $25 trillion in onchain transactions. While we have made strong progress in our pursuit of our mission and vision over the past decade, we believe the internet financial system is in its infancy with decades of growth and innovation ahead. Our principal executive office is located in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.