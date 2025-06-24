RLX Technology (RLX) & Its Competitors Financial Comparison

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare RLX Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RLX Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLX Technology 21.38% 4.05% 3.85% RLX Technology Competitors -0.12% 0.85% 0.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of RLX Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% of RLX Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

RLX Technology has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLX Technology’s competitors have a beta of -0.49, meaning that their average stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RLX Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLX Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 RLX Technology Competitors 115 908 997 28 2.46

RLX Technology currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.63%. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 25.50%. Given RLX Technology’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RLX Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

RLX Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. RLX Technology pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 71.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RLX Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RLX Technology $376.55 million $75.60 million 35.50 RLX Technology Competitors $2.74 billion $103.50 million 3.21

RLX Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RLX Technology. RLX Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

RLX Technology competitors beat RLX Technology on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

