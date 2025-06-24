Head-To-Head Analysis: Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Risk and Volatility

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 55.18% 39.81% 29.82% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 59.81% 35.19% 35.19%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio San Juan Basin Royalty Trust $7.03 million 39.10 $5.16 million $0.02 294.85 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $6.45 million 3.26 $4.23 million $0.08 5.63

This table compares San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

