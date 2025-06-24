Financial Comparison: TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG) vs. Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF)

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) and Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of TruGolf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TruGolf and Digital China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruGolf -45.71% N/A -58.94% Digital China N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

TruGolf has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital China has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TruGolf and Digital China”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruGolf $21.86 million 10.59 -$8.80 million ($0.69) -8.10 Digital China $2.32 billion 0.28 -$35.32 million N/A N/A

TruGolf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digital China.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TruGolf and Digital China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruGolf 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digital China 0 0 0 0 0.00

TruGolf currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 64.22%. Given TruGolf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TruGolf is more favorable than Digital China.

Summary

TruGolf beats Digital China on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

About Digital China

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence. This segment offers data fabric comprising Yan Cloud DaaS, a software platform that supports data sharing, interoperability, and integration of isolated digital islands; and Sysnet, an integration platform that integrates various data, applications, and services. It also provides data hub, including data management, security, innovation, and aggregation products; and digital twin, which constructs a digital replica of the physical city, as well as data solutions for city and supply chain digital native transformation, and fintech. The Software and Operating Services segment offers end-to-end data-enabled supply chain operating services, as well as software development, testing, operation, and maintenance services. The Traditional and Localization Services segment provides systems integration services, e-commerce supply chain services, and software and operating services. The segment also engages in the investments, property sales and rental, and other businesses. The company also engages in the provision of logistics, systems integration, and manpower services, as well as engages in finance lease business and investment holding activities. Digital China Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

