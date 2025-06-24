Embree Financial Group Invests $699,000 in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Embree Financial Group bought a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 28,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLMI. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

