Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,509 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 596,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 148,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 41,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $17.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 337,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 42,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $623,318.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,991.68. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,286 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

