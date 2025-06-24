Embree Financial Group Grows Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 126.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,836 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DFIV opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.