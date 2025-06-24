Embree Financial Group Invests $1.02 Million in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Embree Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $67.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.77.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.