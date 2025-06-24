Embree Financial Group Purchases 815 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Embree Financial Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.43.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

