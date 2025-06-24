Embree Financial Group Purchases 2,130 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.37 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.