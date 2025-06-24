SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) is Systelligence LLC’s Largest Position

Systelligence LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 113.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,480 shares during the quarter. SPDR Global Dow ETF makes up about 5.4% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Systelligence LLC owned 7.36% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $22,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGT opened at $146.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.09 and a fifty-two week high of $149.89.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

