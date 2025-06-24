Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 2,083 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $553.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.