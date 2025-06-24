Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 21,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.96.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

