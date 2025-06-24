Systelligence LLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,494 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,235,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,009 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,418,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,776,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 752.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,604,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,565,000 after purchasing an additional 181,546 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 2.8%

PAVE opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

