Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO) Shares Sold by Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 611,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 70,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,284,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,656,000 after acquiring an additional 965,771 shares during the last quarter.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACIO opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.65. Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

