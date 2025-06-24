Systelligence LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF comprises 2.6% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.65% of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:JMEE opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.20.
JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.
