Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. lowered its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,128 shares during the period. Aercap comprises 1.8% of Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $10,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aercap in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aercap during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aercap by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Aercap by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aercap by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. UBS Group cut shares of Aercap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Aercap Price Performance

Shares of AER opened at $115.14 on Tuesday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $82.21 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Aercap had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Aercap’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Aercap announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

