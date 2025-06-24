Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. Buys Shares of 121,129 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 97,950 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,967,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of BSY opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.07. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $370.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.76 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 18.46%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bentley Systems news, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $557,324.04. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,325.12. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 273,094 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $13,736,628.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,719,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,677,118.10. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,012,363 shares of company stock valued at $50,872,826. 20.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.