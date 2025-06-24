Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as low as C$0.61. Laramide Resources shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 501,696 shares.

Laramide Resources Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a market cap of C$152.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Get Laramide Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Laramide Resources

In related news, Director Marc Charles Henderson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,145. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration and development of high-quality uranium assets based in Australia and the United States. The company’s project includes Churchrock and ISR, New Mexico; La Sal, Utah; La Jara Mesa; Westmoreland, Australia, and Murphy Project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.