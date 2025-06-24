Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 21,670 shares changing hands.
Patriot Gold Stock Up 10.0%
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
About Patriot Gold
Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moss Mine project comprising patented and unpatented mining claims located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona; and the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.
