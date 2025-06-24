Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$63.85 and traded as high as C$65.78. Cogeco shares last traded at C$65.50, with a volume of 3,364 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$106.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cogeco
Cogeco Trading Up 1.9%
About Cogeco
Cogeco Inc is a telecommunications company. The company has two reportable operating segments, namely Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. The Canadian and American broadband services segments provide a wide range of Internet, video, and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business services across their coverage areas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.