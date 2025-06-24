Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$63.85 and traded as high as C$65.78. Cogeco shares last traded at C$65.50, with a volume of 3,364 shares.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$106.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$621.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 605.15, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$63.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.22.

Cogeco Inc is a telecommunications company. The company has two reportable operating segments, namely Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. The Canadian and American broadband services segments provide a wide range of Internet, video, and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business services across their coverage areas.

