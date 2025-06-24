Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.30 and last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Formula Systems (1985) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $754.68 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.9728 dividend. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Further Reading

