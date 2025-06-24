Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and traded as high as $22.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 1,598 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 16th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

