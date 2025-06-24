Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and traded as high as $22.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 1,598 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 16th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
