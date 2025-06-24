SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.72. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 78,670 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.66.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 1,030.04%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 52,466 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

