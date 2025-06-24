Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $1.11. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 17,834 shares changing hands.
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
