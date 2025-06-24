FDM Group (LON:FDM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 225.50 ($3.05) and traded as low as GBX 209 ($2.83). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 211.50 ($2.86), with a volume of 277,435 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 225.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 247.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £233.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.97.

In other FDM Group news, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell acquired 442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £998.92 ($1,352.45). Also, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £499.46 ($676.23). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,713 and sold 40,514 shares valued at $9,156,164. Corporate insiders own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

