Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and traded as low as $4.19. Xunlei shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 934,251 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $268.19 million, a P/E ratio of -71.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $88.45 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNET. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

