Spirepoint Private Client LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 675.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

RPV opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.75. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $97.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

