WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $23.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $23,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $278.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $317.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.12.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

