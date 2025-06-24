WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 666 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 51.9% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,417,850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,279,000 after acquiring an additional 66,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $499.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $488.63 and its 200-day moving average is $483.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.14. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $422.69 and a 12-month high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 319 shares in the company, valued at $156,310. This represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $1,856,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,505,490. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,279. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

