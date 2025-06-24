Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC Has $888,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $261,713.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,152.32. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,995 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,320 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.15. The stock has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.60.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

