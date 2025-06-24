Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor comprises approximately 1.9% of Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,573 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 12,208.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,327,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,484 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $109,574,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,552,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,640,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.72. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $124.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $86.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FND

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.