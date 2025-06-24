WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 250 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Novanta were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Novanta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Novanta by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Novanta by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Novanta by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.76 and a 12 month high of $187.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $233.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.34 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

