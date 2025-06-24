Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT – Free Report) by 136.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,748 shares during the quarter. American Beacon AHL Trend ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 5.83% of American Beacon AHL Trend ETF worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in American Beacon AHL Trend ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Beacon AHL Trend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Beacon AHL Trend ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Beacon AHL Trend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Beacon AHL Trend ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares during the period.

American Beacon AHL Trend ETF Stock Performance

American Beacon AHL Trend ETF stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. American Beacon AHL Trend ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

American Beacon AHL Trend ETF Profile

The American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (AHLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks capital growth through a systematic, trend-following, managed futures strategy. Using technical analysis, the fund actively manages a wide range of derivatives linked to commodities, stocks indexes, currencies, bonds and interest rates.

