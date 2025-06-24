WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

