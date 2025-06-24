Integris Wealth Management LLC Acquires 21,570 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 561,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 4.5% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $15,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

