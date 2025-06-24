Integris Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Integris Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,308,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,866,000 after purchasing an additional 293,457 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 82,678 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,777,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,913,000 after purchasing an additional 205,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,538,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,820,000 after purchasing an additional 75,531 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6,349.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,215,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,170 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP opened at $102.63 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.95 and a 12-month high of $103.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.01.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

